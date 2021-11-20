Saturday, 20 November 2021

Can the South Island reach 90% double-vaxxed by Christmas?

    Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver
    A traffic light Christmas is on the way, but freedoms will depend on the level of vaccination - some DHBs are on track but the West Coast lags behind.

    The prime minister signalled this week areas under 90 per cent fully vaccinated can expect the strictest controls under the Covid Protection Framework.

    So will all the South Island DHBs hit the target by Christmas?

    Based on current rates it is possible.

    Canterbury and Southern have blown past 90 per cent first doses and Nelson-Marlborough and South Canterbury are almost there.

    But West Coast - at 86 per cent first doses and only 74 per cent fully vaccinated - is the south's laggard.

    West Coast DHB deputy chair Tony Kokshoorn said he was confident they would get there.

    "Yes, I certainly do feel we can get there by Christmas - up to 90 per cent. We're certainly working hard at that and it's in our interests to get there. It's in the whole South Island's interest to be up there so we can get some freedom back."

    The DHB was pulling out all the stops, including mobile clinics at remote outposts, he said.

    "I stopped off on the Grey River just the other day and talked to a lot of the whitebaiters to see if they'd be interested in me going down with a nurse and jabbing them on the spot while they're whitebaiting. So that's working ok, we're really pushing it hard and I do feel we will get there by Christmas."

    The West Coast had its share of antivaxxers, like any part of the country, Kokshoorn said. But he believed it was complacency and geography causing the area to lag the rest of the south.

    Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult said he was pleased - as were local businesses - to know Aucklanders would be able to travel south from 15 December.

    "I think it's sufficiently prior to Christmas to allow people to make plans for holidays. It's great from our point of view having a date, it enables employers to find people, it enables them to get their businesses up and running again, so it's pretty much a win-win."

    More than 90 per cent of Queenstown Lakes was now fully vaccinated.

    Boult's only concern was the district might not be given the green light due to other poorer performing areas in the Southern DHB.

    Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson said the traffic light system might be the push some needed to get vaccinated.

    She wanted the greatest possible freedom for as much of the country come Christmas.

    "That lead up to Christmas and that holiday period is a really important time for a lot of our businesses that have been really hurting - our retailers and our hospitality sector. So if we can as many of those restrictions we've currently got in place reduced so that they can operate at a higher capacity it's going to be really, really important."

    Based on current rates, West Coast could hit 90 per cent first doses by the end of the month.

    They were administering enough second doses to reach the fully vaccinated target three weeks later, as long as everyone followed through in time.

    Based on current rates South Canterbury could hit 90 per cent first doses by the end of this week, with Nelson-Marlborough close behind.

    But with a traffic light Christmas now certain, and the visitors from Covid-19 hot spots that would bring, the race was on to ensure the south was protected.

     

     

    RankChangeCity or districtFully vaccinatedOne dose onlyUnvaccinated
    1-Queenstown-Lakes
     
    91.1%    		9.1%−0.2%
    2▲ 1Selwyn
     
    90.2%    		10.3%−0.5%
    3▼ 1Wellington
     
    90.0%    		6.0%4.0%
    4-Dunedin
     
    88.0%    		7.2%4.8%
    5-Auckland
     
    86.2%    		6.5%7.3%
    6-Central Otago
     
    85.4%    		7.5%7.1%
    7-Marlborough
     
    84.6%    		8.3%7.1%
    8-Waipā
     
    84.3%    		7.8%7.9%
    9=-Upper Hutt
     
    84.1%    		8.5%7.4%
    9=-Hamilton
     
    84.1%    		8.8%7.1%
    11-Christchurch
     
    84.0%    		10.5%5.5%
    12-South Wairarapa
     
    83.7%    		8.7%7.6%
    13-Kāpiti Coast
     
    83.0%    		7.2%9.8%
    14=▲ 1Lower Hutt
     
    82.6%    		8.0%9.4%
    14=-Palmerston North
     
    82.6%    		9.4%8.0%
    16▲ 2Ashburton
     
    82.0%    		11.0%7.0%
    17▼ 1Timaru
     
    81.6%    		8.2%10.2%
    18=▼ 1Nelson
     
    81.4%    		8.5%10.1%
    18=▲ 1Manawatū
     
    81.4%    		9.6%9.0%
    20▼ 1Carterton
     
    81.2%    		10.0%8.8%
    21-Porirua
     
    80.6%    		9.3%10.1%
    22-Waikato
     
    80.5%    		9.1%10.4%
    23-Waimakariri
     
    80.1%    		10.8%9.1%
    24=▲ 1Hurunui
     
    79.7%    		9.0%11.3%
    24=-Tauranga
     
    79.7%    		10.1%10.2%
    26▼ 1Central Hawke's Bay
     
    79.5%    		9.8%10.7%
    27=▲ 1Waitaki
     
    79.1%    		9.0%11.9%
    27=-Napier
     
    79.1%    		9.7%11.2%
    29▲ 2Invercargill
     
    79.0%    		9.6%11.4%
    30=-Thames-Coromandel
     
    78.9%    		8.2%12.9%
    30=▲ 2Matamata-Piako
     
    78.9%    		9.5%11.6%
    32▼ 4Tasman
     
    78.8%    		8.7%12.5%
    33-Hastings
     
    78.2%    		10.8%11.0%
    34=-Waimate
     
    78.1%    		9.8%12.1%
    34=▲ 2Western Bay of Plenty
     
    78.1%    		9.9%12.0%
    34=▲ 1Masterton
     
    78.1%    		11.4%10.5%
    37▼ 1New Plymouth
     
    78.0%    		10.6%11.4%
    38-Gore
     
    77.3%    		9.6%13.1%
    39-Rangitikei
     
    77.2%    		8.7%14.1%
    40▲ 3Mackenzie
     
    77.1%    		10.6%12.3%
    41-Clutha
     
    76.8%    		11.4%11.8%
    42▼ 1Horowhenua
     
    76.5%    		10.1%13.4%
    43▼ 3Westland
     
    76.4%    		11.3%12.3%
    44▲ 2Taupō
     
    76.3%    		10.1%13.6%
    45▼ 2Whangārei
     
    76.1%    		9.8%14.1%
    46▲ 1Grey
     
    75.8%    		11.2%13.0%
    47▼ 4Kaikōura
     
    75.4%    		8.9%15.7%
    48-Whanganui
     
    75.0%    		9.2%15.8%
    49=▲ 2Southland
     
    74.8%    		10.9%14.3%
    49=-Rotorua
     
    74.8%    		11.0%14.2%
    51▼ 1Stratford
     
    74.5%    		10.5%15.0%
    52▲ 1South Taranaki
     
    74.4%    		11.6%14.0%
    53▼ 1Tararua
     
    74.3%    		11.0%14.7%
    54=-Hauraki
     
    73.7%    		9.4%16.9%
    54=▲ 2Ōtorohanga
     
    73.7%    		11.0%15.3%
    56▼ 1Buller
     
    73.6%    		11.5%14.9%
    57-Waitomo
     
    72.8%    		12.2%15.0%
    58-Gisborne
     
    72.0%    		12.1%15.9%
    59-Kaipara
     
    71.5%    		10.5%18.0%
    60-Wairoa
     
    71.3%    		10.2%18.5%
    61-South Waikato
     
    69.9%    		13.0%17.1%
    62▼ 1Far North
     
    69.4%    		11.2%19.4%
    63▲ 1Ruapehu
     
    68.3%    		11.3%20.4%
    64▼ 1Whakatāne
     
    68.1%    		10.8%21.1%
    65-Ōpōtiki
     
    66.6%    		11.9%21.5%
    66-Kawerau
     
    61.9%    		14.5%23.6%

     

