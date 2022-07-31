Canterbury, Marlborough hit by heavy rain and snow

Many parts of the country have been lashed by heavy rain and wintery weather this morning, with major highways closed across the South Island and a front moving east across the motu.

Wellington and Marlborough were the worst affected, with people warned to take extra care.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said Marlborough had recorded the most rainfall so far.

"Places around Marlborough have seen between 90 and 100mm of rain, especially around the Rai Valley, Wairau Valley, and in the Richmond Range, [places] around there have the heaviest rain for our observation network, for the past 24 hours."

In Dunedin, snow could fall overnight down to 600m and a frosty start to Monday is expected further inland.

Snow, slips and flooding shut down major South Islands roads

People travelling on northern South Island roads have been urged to take extra care and be prepared for delays.

Flooding and slips forced the closure of State Highway 1 through Seddon on Saturday night, with it remaining closed into Sunday.

Both Arthur's and Lindis passes (SH6 and SH7) were closed due to snow, and heavy snow was also expected to accumulate on Porter's Pass (SH73).

A heavy snow warning was in place for inland Marlborough and northern parts of the Canterbury High Country, Corrigan said.

"We're expecting pockets of snow down to 200 or even 100m in those places".

Snow had already fallen to low levels in places.

"We have had reports of snow in Methven, which is down between 300 and 350m above mean sea level," he said.

A large boulder that fell into the road at Barrytown, on the West Coast, on Saturday, continued to block an area of State Highway 6. Police warned it was not expected to be cleared before midday Sunday.

Wind watch for later in week

MetService has issued strong wind watches for coastal Otago, Canterbury and Southland for tomorrow and Tuesday.

Strong northwest winds may approach gale force in exposed places in Southland and Clutha on Monday night while Otago and Canterbury can expect the same on Tuesday morning.

The winds will bring warmer temperatures for the south though, with Dunedin expecting a high of 16 on Tuesday.