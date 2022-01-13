More trouble for Kaiapoi doctor

Jonie Girouard is now unable to practise as a doctor. Photo: Newshub via RNZ

A Kaiapoi doctor no longer registered to practise is now being questioned over her use of an unapproved sugar substitute in her chocolate business.

Footage of Jonie Girouard issuing bogus exemptions and coaching people on how to use them sparked a Medical Council investigation into the North Canterbury GP in December last year.

Girouard also runs Jonie G’s Guilt Free Chocolate - a keto, vegan, and diabetes-friendly chocolate range sweetened with the sugar substitute allulose.

Allulose is not permitted for sale under the Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code.

The Ministry for Primary industries has confirmed New Zealand Food Safety is supporting the Waimakariri District Council to look into the business.

