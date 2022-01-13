Thursday, 13 January 2022

More trouble for Kaiapoi doctor

    1. Regions
    2. Regions

    Jonie Girouard is now unable to practise as a doctor. Photo: Newshub via RNZ
    Jonie Girouard is now unable to practise as a doctor. Photo: Newshub via RNZ

    A Kaiapoi doctor no longer registered to practise is now being questioned over her use of an unapproved sugar substitute in her chocolate business.

    Footage of Jonie Girouard issuing bogus exemptions and coaching people on how to use them sparked a Medical Council investigation into the North Canterbury GP in December last year.

    Girouard also runs Jonie G’s Guilt Free Chocolate - a keto, vegan, and diabetes-friendly chocolate range sweetened with the sugar substitute allulose.

    Allulose is not permitted for sale under the Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code.

    The Ministry for Primary industries has confirmed New Zealand Food Safety is supporting the Waimakariri District Council to look into the business. 
     

    RNZ

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter