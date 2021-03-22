Monday, 22 March 2021

Officer stabbed in North Canterbury

    A police officer has been stabbed in the arm during an incident in North Canterbury.

    Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said officers were called to a property in Oxford just after 4.30pm on Saturday after receiving reports that a man was damaging property.

    The man took out a knife as an officer was trying to calm him.

    The officer retreated and waited for backup.

    When other officers arrived the offender approached them while they were still in the vehicle and one officer was attacked through an open window, police said.

    He has cuts on his arm and is in a stable condition in hospital.

    One person has been arrested.

