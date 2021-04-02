Ski fields expect staff shortages

Ohau Snow Fields is preparing for the 2021 ski season. PHOTO: SUPPLIED/MIKE NEILSON

South Canterbury ski field operators are expecting staffing shortages this winter due to border closures caused by Covid-19.

Ohau Snow Fields and Lake Ohau Lodge co-owner Mike Neilson said it was still early days preparing the ski field.

Last year, despite Covid-19, he was able to employ about 60 staff.

‘‘The ski season was busy as ever.’’

Often staffing was about 50:50 New Zealanders and overseas workers, and last winter there were still overseas people in the country.

This year, however, Mr Neilson doubted he would be able to employ as many foreigners.

He said applications to get work permits were ‘‘very slow’’.

He and his team of 24 were feeling the stress of ‘‘running around trying to do everything’’.

Mr Neilson said his business had been working at a 35% to 40% activity level, and had only just been able to make ends meet.

Ski instructors employed on the field were typically from overseas.

‘‘We had a lot of workers from Europe and America who had vast experience on a number of skifields.’’

Those workers were well-qualified, as they had so much skiing experience in the northern hemisphere and then wanted to experience the snow fields in the southern hemisphere.

Mr Neilson said last winter’s business was quite good, as the New Zealand market was not affected as much, apart from being short-staffed.

Staff had been working 40-50 hours a week recently, which had since grown to 60-70 hours. He needed to find a chef before winter hit so as to be able to ‘‘carry on as normal’’.

Mt Dobson Ski Area management expects to rely on the local workforce. PHOTO: SUPPLIED/MT DOBSON SKI AREA

Mt Dobson Ski Area mountain manager Bruce Foote said he had not yet looked for staff, as the ski season did not begin until early July.

‘‘But yes, it’s probably going to be a challenge finding staff this winter.’’

Mr Foote said he usually expected 200-300 job applications before the season began, but only 20 or so people would be employed.

He said Mt Dobson would often have 10-12 overseas workers and fewer than 10 New Zealand employees.

However, he did not think it would be a problem that overseas tourists were not able to come into the country, as the business relied on the domestic market.

Mr Foote said his business was relying on and supporting locals to work for it, especially as it had had a good season last year after Covid-19.

‘‘We had lots of North Islanders come [last year], which was good.’’

When the borders opened, he thought the numbers of New Zealanders coming to ski would drop, as they would want to travel to other countries.

His goal was to now get ready for the season.

‘‘It’s business as usual.’’

