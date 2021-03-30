Stay indoors order after pizza factory fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Authorities confirmed that the single-storey building is the Romano's pizza factory in Hillsborough. Fire crews were alerted about 1.15am.
No one appears to have been inside the building when the fire broke out and there are no reports of injuries.
However, residents are being urged to stay indoors as the blaze is causing a lot of smoke that might be toxic, authorities say.
Area commander of Christchurch Metro, Dave Stackhouse, said the construction of the building made it difficult to fight the fire.
He said they also had to notify the local district health board about the smoke drift in the area.
Authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire.