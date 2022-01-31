Tekapo mower taken in 'brazen burglary'

The SCAG ride on mower's registration is NTB877. Photo: Canterbury Police

Police are asking for help from Canterbury holidaymakers after a town's ride on mower was taken in a "brazen burglary" over the weekend.

A police spokesperson said the "Lake Tekapo town mower" was stolen sometime between Friday evening and Monday morning.

Anyone who has seen the distinctive-looking ride on mower, or has information about its whereabouts, should get in touch with police.

The SCAG ride on mower has the registration number NTB877.

The spokesperson said the mower was on a purpose-built trailer, with the registration 12PFJ, when it was taken.

Anyone with information about this case should phone 105, and quote file number 220131/9799.