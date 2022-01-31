Monday, 31 January 2022

Tekapo mower taken in 'brazen burglary'

    1. Regions
    2. Regions

    The SCAG ride on mower's registration is NTB877. Photo: Canterbury Police
    The SCAG ride on mower's registration is NTB877. Photo: Canterbury Police
    Police are asking for help from Canterbury holidaymakers after a town's ride on mower was taken in a "brazen burglary" over the weekend.

    A police spokesperson said the "Lake Tekapo town mower" was stolen sometime between Friday evening and Monday morning.

    Anyone who has seen the distinctive-looking ride on mower, or has information about its whereabouts, should get in touch with police.

    The SCAG ride on mower has the registration number NTB877.

    The spokesperson said the mower was on a purpose-built trailer, with the registration 12PFJ, when it was taken.

    Anyone with information about this case should phone 105, and quote file number 220131/9799.

    Star News

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter