Care urged on roads as cold front hits

Snow on the Crown Range Road this morning. Photo: MetService

Warnings are in place on several roads in the South as a spring storm dumps heavy rain and snow in many areas.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising of weather-related issues on several highways, including snow on State Highway 85 Omakau-Kyeburn, SH8 the Lindis Pass and SH94 the Milford Road, which is closed.

The Central Otago District Council reports isolated flooding around its network and snow in the Maniototo and Manuherikia areas, and motorists are urged to take care. Danseys Pass road is closed owing to snow.

Heavy rain has caused flooding on the West Coast and State Highway 6 has been closed by a slip near Punakaiki.

MetService yesterday advised that a deepening low and an active front would cross southern New Zealand, preceded by strong and moist northwesterlies and followed by a strong cold southerly change.

The forecaster said the "very strong and cold south to southwest flow" would persist through until Wednesday or early Thursday, before a ridge of high pressure builds over New Zealand again.