Case numbers up, another death with Covid in South

The Southern DHB area has logged a big jump in new Covid cases today, and another person in the South has died with the virus.

The Ministry of Health has reported 1331 new cases in the SDHB area, up from 937 yesterday.

The ministry says there are 7720 active cases in the South, and 29 people in hospital, including two in ICU. Eighteen people have died with the virus in the SDHB area.

The highest number of new cases was recorded in Dunedin (468), while Invercargill had the next highest (324). The centres respectively logged 341 and 206 new cases yesterday.

Nationally there are 11,063 new cases today, and 16 more people have died with Covid.

Despite the rise in cases in the South today, Director-general of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield this afternoon said all DHBs in the South Island had reached their peak and case numbers were beginning to decline, except for the West Coast DHB, as it had faced far fewer numbers.

The ministry said 98.5% of eligible people in the SDHB area had had their first dose of vaccine, 97.4% had had their second dose, and 74.8% were boosted.

- ODT Online