Community Covid case numbers continue to climb in the South, with almost all Southern DHB breakdown areas now having more than 100 active cases.

In its daily breakdown of new cases*, the SDHB showed that only Clutha (95) had fewer than 100 cases.

Dunedin (4433) and Queenstown-Lakes (1226) recorded the highest numbers in the SDHB active case total of 6824.

The SDHB said person who died in an aged residential care facility in Dunedin yesterday had been Covid positive. The person had pre-existing medical conditions which contributed to their death, and had been receiving palliative care.

The death was one of five with Covid reported by the Ministry of Health today. The others were in Tauranga, Waikato and Middlemore (2) hospitals.

The ministry reported 22,527 new community cases across the country today.

There are 562 people in hospital today, 11 in ICU. There are five people in hospital in the southern area.

The national case numbers are down on yesterday's 23,183 but hospitalisations are up from 503 yesterday.

*The SDHB's daily breakdown of cases provides numbers updated at 11.59pm the previous day, therefore there may be discrepancies with Ministry of Health numbers.