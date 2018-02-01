Skip to main content
‘Cool’ photoshoot for cancer role
Being diagnosed with cancer at the age of 9 means growing up fast.
Central Stories turns to surplus
Central Stories turns to surplus
Central Otago's regional museum and art gallery, Central Stories, stemmed the tide in the 2016-17 financial year, going from a $3000 deficit to a $26,000 surplus.
Laws burns coal in defiance of ORC
Laws burns coal in defiance of ORC
Otago regional councillor Michael Laws is unrepentant about burning coal in his home fireplace, saying it is not illegal and there is no proof burning coal has any negative health impacts.
Lasers may be used to study lake snow
Lasers may be used to study lake snow
A team of scientists is using laser beams to learn more about lake snow as part of a million-dollar project.
Pioneer to build new hydro scheme on Fraser River
Pioneer to build new hydro scheme on Fraser River
A new Pioneer Energy hydro scheme on the Fraser River, on Earnscleugh Station, will generate enough electricity to power 4000 households.
Swimming spot quality survey goes online
Swimming spot quality survey goes online
An online survey has been launched to find out where people swim in Otago and how they rate their swimming spots.
Blessing has race begin on good footing
Blessing has race begin on good footing
A special ceremony started the inaugural Run the Vines at McArthur Ridge Vineyard near Alexandra last weekend.
OIO allows purchase
OIO allows purchase
The Overseas Investment Office has allowed an American couple to buy a vineyard in Bannockburn that will allow them to extend their current vineyard.
Regional council issues algal bloom warning for Falls Dam
Regional council issues algal bloom warning for Falls Dam
A cyanobacteria bloom has been confirmed in Falls Dam, prompting warnings from the Otago Regional Council about that and other waterways.
Scrub fire disrupts afternoon wedding
Scrub fire disrupts afternoon wedding
A Sunday afternoon wedding in Queensberry Hills, between Wanaka and Cromwell, yesterday had a dramatic turn of events when a scrub fire broke out in the grounds of the property.
Fine day for a brew
Fine day for a brew
Alexandra brewery owners Sam Forsyth (left), of Ferris Road Brewery, and Jono Love, co-owner of Manuherekia Brewery, enjoy the Central Otago Craft Beer Festival in Alexandra on Saturday.
Ukulele ladies join Big Sing
Ukulele ladies join Big Sing
Ukulele players (from left) Sandra Scott-Harrison, of Ranfurly, Stephanie Oh, of Auckland, and Francie Morrow, of Ranfurly, agree playing the ukulele always lifts their spirits.
Hayes Engineering now a heritage site
Hayes Engineering now a heritage site
A ceremony to welcome Hayes Engineering to the Landmarks Whenua Tohunga programme doubled as a small family reunion and a birthday celebration.
850 bikers at Vincent Country Rally
850 bikers at Vincent Country Rally
Dunedin motorcyclists (from left) Karl Trent, Shayne Perkins and Sean Chidley catch up at the Vincent Country Rally, near Alexandra, at the weekend.
Rail trail to feature in set of stamps
Rail trail to feature in set of stamps
The Otago Central Rail Trail will feature in a new set of stamps to be released on February 7.
Three injured in crash
Three injured in crash
Three people were taken to hospital with serious and moderate injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Earnscleugh Rd, near Alexandra, yesterday afternoon.
Heavy rain leaves damage in wake
Heavy rain leaves damage in wake
From the hottest day on record to snow in three days.
Three injured in crash near Alexandra
Three injured in crash near Alexandra
Three people have been taken to Dunstan Hospital with serious and moderate injuries following a two vehicle collision near Alexandra this afternoon.
Fears over lack of fire risk reduction
Fears over lack of fire risk reduction
A Cromwell neighbourhood is concerned about a fire risk in a reserve below their properties and one resident claims the Central Otago District Council has done little to address the issue.
New principal takes reins at The Terrace School
New principal takes reins at The Terrace School
New Terrace School principal Sarah Graham has spent much of her career in new schools.
