    OIO allows purchase

    OIO allows purchase

    The Overseas Investment Office has allowed an American couple to buy a vineyard in Bannockburn that will allow them to extend their current vineyard.

    Photo: Pam Jones

    Alexandra brewery owners Sam Forsyth (left), of Ferris Road Brewery, and Jono Love, co-owner of Manuherekia Brewery, enjoy the Central Otago Craft Beer Festival in Alexandra on Saturday.
