Removal of placards stops lake protest making contact
Freedom of speech?
‘Fire and ice’-themed school formal first of season
‘Fire and ice’-themed school formal first of season
School formal season started in Central Otago on Saturday night with the Cromwell College formal.
First cyclists thrilled to try Lake Dunstan biking/walking trail
First cyclists thrilled to try Lake Dunstan biking/walking trail
Brian Thomson was first across the finish line and led the cyclists singing the praises of New Zealand’s newest cycle trail at its opening on Saturday.
Billy the bus back with owner
Billy the bus back with owner
Billy the bus is back - and his Cromwell owner couldn't be happier.
Childhood of abuse spelled out
Childhood of abuse spelled out
Toni Jarvis’ physical wounds have long healed but the emotional injuries are still raw.
Landowners praised for making Lake Dunstan track possible
Landowners praised for making Lake Dunstan track possible
Landowners who granted easements to allow the Lake Dunstan Cycle and Walking Trail to go ahead have been credited as heroes.
Merino Shears founder looking forward to 60th anniversary
Merino Shears founder looking forward to 60th anniversary
The New Zealand Merino Shears turns 60 in October and front and centre at the celebrations will be one of its founders.
Tunnel could mitigate damage
Tunnel could mitigate damage
A tunnel linking Lake Onslow to the headwaters of the Taieri River could counterbalance the environmental damage that would be caused by a proposed $4 billion-plus hydro storage project.
Museum assistance decision deferred
Museum assistance decision deferred
A request for financial support from a Central Otago museum and art gallery will be considered as part of restructuring proposal later this year.
Police release photos of duck shooters after women suffer shotgun injuries
Police release photos of duck shooters after women suffer shotgun injuries
Police have released photographs of two men they want to speak to after a pair of women received shotgun pellet injuries while walking along a track beside the Clutha River in Alexandra.
Two-lane indoor curling rink opening a success
Two-lane indoor curling rink opening a success
A helping hand financially and a whole lot of community spirit has helped Central Otago’s newest curling rink project get over the line.
Historic packhouse on property for sale
Historic packhouse on property for sale
A historic packhouse from the beginnings of fruit cultivation in Central Otago is being sold as part of a lifestyle property in Coal Creek.
Billy the bus found - but not home yet
Billy the bus found - but not home yet
Billy the bus has been found, but its owner’s anguish continues.
'Dangerous' anti-vax leaflets spur reminder from agency
'Dangerous' anti-vax leaflets spur reminder from agency
A group which distributes allegedly misleading information about Covid-19 vaccination is targeting Central Otago.
Vehicle in ditch after crashing into power pole
Vehicle in ditch after crashing into power pole
Emergency services are responding after a truck crashed into a power pole this evening.
Rail trail popularity rises against trend
Rail trail popularity rises against trend
The Otago Central Rail Trail is one of a handful of attractions bucking the trend of decreasing visitor numbers in the South.
Shotgun pellets hit walkers; warning justified, woman says
Shotgun pellets hit walkers; warning justified, woman says
An Alexandra woman says the case of two women hit by shotgun pellets fired by duck-shooters on the Clutha River near Alexandra at the weekend was inevitable.
Slide time
Slide time
Alexandra’s coolest new venture is open for business.
Tarras effluent site working
Tarras effluent site working
Otago's newest stock truck effluent disposal site is now open at Tarras for operators transporting livestock by road.
Police seek duck shooters after women suffer shotgun injuries
Police seek duck shooters after women suffer shotgun injuries
Two women received minor shotgun pellet injuries while walking along a track beside the Clutha River in Alexandra this morning.
