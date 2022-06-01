Wednesday, 1 June 2022

140-year anniversary of bridge

    By Jared Morgan
    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    All that remains of the once majestic Alexandra Bridge which became a casualty of traffic. PHOTO:...
    All that remains of the once majestic Alexandra Bridge which became a casualty of traffic. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    They have stood sentinel over the ebbs, flows and floods of the Clutha River for more than 140 years and are an Alexandra landmark.

    Today marks 140 years since the opening of the original Alexandra Bridge on June 1, 1882.

    The abutments, piers and towers of the bridge formerly spanning the Clutha River are visible from the State Highway 8 road bridge or from the northern (River St) and southern (Old Bridge Rd) river banks.

    The bridge was born after locals campaigned to replace the existing Clutha River punt service with a permanent structure — the cause was strengthened when the closest bridge, at Clyde, failed in an 1878 flood. Vincent County engineer Leslie Duncan Macgeorge designed the suspension bridge with two masonry 29.5m-tall piers which featured repeating arches and ornamentation.

    Alexandra Bridge with coach, 1880s, by Burton Brothers photographers, of Dunedin. PHOTO: MUSEUM...
    Alexandra Bridge with coach, 1880s, by Burton Brothers photographers, of Dunedin. PHOTO: MUSEUM OF NEW ZEALAND/TE PAPA TONGAREWA
    Robert Hay was a consulting engineer on the project, and construction began in 1879 with local builder Jeremiah Drummey winning the contract. After dealing with construction difficulties, the Alexandra Bridge was opened to much fanfare. For more than 70 years the structure was a key link on SH8 until traffic flows proved over and above the capacity of the single-lane structure.

    It was replaced by the existing bridge in 1958. At that time the bridge’s deck and cables were removed, leaving the monumental piers and towers as a memorial.

    The completion of the Roxburgh Dam in 1956 and the subsequent silting of the river behind it ever since, mean the foundations of the piers at Alexandra now sit 6.8m below the waterline.

    jared.morgan@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter