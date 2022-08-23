Advisory speed limit not enough to protect pupils

Poolburn School principal Melissa Gare is concerned at the speeds at which drivers pass the school. PHOTOS: TRACIE BARRETT

Poolburn School, on the busy Ida Valley-Omakau Rd, will have to wait until at least next year before it gets an enforceable lower speed limit outside the school gate.

Principal Melissa Gare said a sign outside the school that had been there since 2020 — according to the Central Otago District Council — was confusing, and locals had called her asking what it meant.

The sign reads "School Zone 40 When Children Present", but the council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency have confirmed it is an advisory limit only and not a legal requirement.

The Poolburn speed zone is only advisory, and cannot be enforced, according to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and the Central Otago District Council.

Infrastructure manager Quinton Penniall said the council had plans to consult on a range of school speed zones, including outside Poolburn School, early next year.

Mrs Gare said a police officer from Ranfurly clocked most vehicles passing the school two weeks ago at close to the legal 100kmh speed limit.

The school would like to spread awareness among drivers of its proximity to the road, she said.

She said the school would definitely be making submissions during the council consultation, but hoped drivers would slow while passing even though it was not legally required.

"If a child was unpredictable and ran out, then the outcome would be horrific," she said.

Locals in the community had been very supportive, as had local police, but she worried about drivers who were unaware of the small rural school, which has 47 pupils.

"Rural kids may not be as aware of vehicles as those in towns and cities," she said.

Tracie Barrett