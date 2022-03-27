Alexandra church receives earthquake strengthening

St Enoch's Church has stood the test of time and thanks to recent work, will continue to do so.

Built in 1877, the 145 year-old stone building is undergoing earthquake strengthening.

Alexandra Clyde Lauder Union Parish minister Rev Andrew Howley said a building assessment in 2016 identified the church had a low rating when compared to new building standards.

``We didn't have to close the doors instantly but we weren't happy to live with that an knowing the way construction prices were continuing to increase - we wanted to start towards making it a building that's going to be around for a long time to come,'' Rev Howley said.

Earthquake strengthening was taking place this month with seismic fittings being installed to strengthen the gable ends, tying gables together in the north-south and east-west directions.

A new fire alarm system, emergency lighting and illuminated signage for the egress was also being installed.

The work would cost around $120,000 and was funded through grants from the Central Lakes Trust, Otago Community Trust, Presbyterian Synod of Otago and Southland and church parishioners.

When St Enoch's was built, the Presbyterian Church was one of the strongest denominations in the areas _ at one time boasting about 2000 members _ and later merged with the Methodist Church to form the Union parish with boundaries extending through the Manuherikia, Ida Valley and Earnscleugh.

Today it covers just Alexandra and Clyde.

Mr Howley said St Enoch's was an important landmark in the history of Alexandra, and also people's lives.

``This is a place where people baptise their children, this is a place where people commit to their faith, this is a place that people are married _ I myself was married here,'' he said.

``This is a place where we also bury our loved ones from so whether we are people of faith or not it's a place that a lot of people have connections with and strong emotional ties to.''

It's a place that we'd like to see here forever as a testament to those that have gone before, but also those still with a faith in our world.''

- by Shannon Thomson