Alexandra told to conserve water after pipe bursts

Residents in Alexandra have been left without a water supply this morning following a burst pipe in the town.

The Central Otago District Council are urging residents to conserve water as contractors attempt to fix the issue.

A burst pipe on Success St has been identified as the source of the issue.

"It will take at least this morning to fix and the reservoir is low so we need everyone in Alexandra to please conserve," a council spokesperson said on their Facebook page.

The council are encouraging residents to put off irrigation, laundry and dish-washing duties in the interim.