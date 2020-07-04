All grant funds given

A grant application for $2500 for the Otago Goldfields Heritage Trust has been declined by the Teviot Community Board due to lack of funds.

The application for the grant to review local heritage sites was put to the board at a meeting on Thursday.

Central Otago District Council community development officer Nikki Aaron told the board the same application had been made to all four of the community boards within Central Otago, but it had been received in the second and final funding round for the 2019-20 financial year.

The board budgeted $2500 for Teviot Valley general grants in 2019-20 and had no remaining budget available for allocation.