Annual Blossom Festival looking like a goer

The Alexandra Blossom Festival is to go ahead as planned — subject to any further updates from the Government and changes to Covid-19 alert levels.

Festival event manager Martin McPherson said he was "elated'' the festival was able to go ahead in light of the Government’s in-principle decision to move to Alert Level 1 on September 21.

"Today's announcement by the Prime Minister is great news for the festival, and Alexandra.

"It’s been quite the up and down ride this past month or so waiting to see if we would be going ahead, so now we're full tilt pulling it all together in these next weeks,’’ Mr McPherson said.

Now in its 64th year, the Alexandra Blossom Festival was a "must-do'' for locals and those further afield, he said.

Ticket sales would be available locally in the next few days, with gate sales on the day for out of town visitors.

"It’s going to be one heck of a party - I think everyone's ready for some good news and to finally have something to celebrate.''

The festival runs from September 25 to 27.