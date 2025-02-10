A&P show offers town taste of country life

Horses take part in the grand parade which opened the 127th Central Otago A&P Show on Saturday. PHOTOS: ELLA JENKINS

Warm weather and plenty to do meant the Omakau Domain was packed with people as it hosted the 127th Central Otago A&P show on Saturday.

The grand parade, led by the Alexandra and Districts Pipe Band, opened the show, with classic cars, horses, cattle and farm vehicles following behind.

Throughout the day there were equestrian events, woodcutting competitions and a fashion show.

The warm weather made for a great day out for everyone, including Central Otago District Mayor Tamah Alley.

This was not her first A&P show but it was her first as mayor of the district.

This show was very special to her as she got to judge the supreme champion for each of the show’s categories.

Mary Mansell, of Cromwell, and black Labrador May enjoy the sun at the A&P Show.

"I love the opportunity for the town to come and see what the country has to offer," she said.

Being able to see what was on offer was something that Patrice Come also found great about the show.

The retired farmer from Normandy in France was visiting the region with his wife Sue Cockburn, who had family in Cromwell.

This was the first time the pair had been to the Central Otago show, having gone to the Wānaka show on a previous visit.

Mr Come described the Central Otago show as vibrant and a great example of New Zealand farming.

As well as the trade displays, horse events and other competitions, there were plenty of stalls for visitors to browse and free entertainment for the children, something that Mary Mansell, of Cromwell, found phenomenal.

Competitors in the woodcutting brave the nearly 30°C heat to be the first to finish cutting their log.

She was here with her family and May, a black Labrador she was dog sitting.

The free entertainment meant her children could go off and have their own fun while still being supervised.

"It’s super family friendly," she said.

There were also things for the dogs who were visiting the show and plenty of water to keep them hydrated, she said.

Alexandra Māori health provider, Uruuruwhenua Hauora were also at the show, offering water, sunscreen and muesli bars to visitors, as well as running a vaccine and health checkup clinic out of their van.

