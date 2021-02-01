Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
24
|
12
Friday,
Fri,
19
February
Feb
2021
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
Central Otago
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Area School’s $11 million build o ntrack
Maniototo Area School’s $11million rebuild is taking shape.
Emergency exit
Emergency exit
Emergency services were called to Clyde about 10.30am yesterday, after smoke was seen coming from Brewery Creek Tunnel near the Clyde Dam.
New Dunedin owners for established wine company
New Dunedin owners for established wine company
Boutique Alexandra wine company Weaver Estate has new owners.
Lasers used as bird deterrent
Lasers used as bird deterrent
Using lasers to control birds might sound like science fiction but Ewing Stevens hopes the technology will save his grapes from the peckish pests.
'Absolutely gutted': Maniototo A&P Show cancelled over alert level move
'Absolutely gutted': Maniototo A&P Show cancelled over alert level move
The Maniototo A&P Show, scheduled for Wednesday, has been cancelled.
Evacuation after smoke in tunnel near Clyde Dam
Evacuation after smoke in tunnel near Clyde Dam
People have been evacuated after smoke was seen coming from a tunnel near the Clyde Dam.
Workshops for wine industry
Workshops for wine industry
The wellbeing of vintners and the wider wine-making sector will be examined in workshops to be held in Central Otago next month.
Engraver makes his mark at show
Engraver makes his mark at show
Showgrounds are proving to be a land of opportunity for competitors and small-business owners.
Car rolls near Tarras
Car rolls near Tarras
The occupant of a car received moderate to minor injuries when the vehicle rolled on StateHighway 8, near Tarras, this afternoon.
Youth job support scheme expanding
Youth job support scheme expanding
A programme aimed at reducing the number of school dropouts has been rolled out in Queenstown and Wanaka, following a pilot in Central Otago described as a success.
Mayor grateful to doctor for timely diagnosis
Mayor grateful to doctor for timely diagnosis
Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan will take a step back from his official duties while he undergoes treatment for prostate cancer.
A tradition of love for the land
A tradition of love for the land
Maniototo farming families have headed for the hills each summer, moving their sheep into the mountains for summer grazing, in what is believed to now be a unique pilgrimage in NZ. This weekend, the Soldiers Syndicate is celebrating its centennial.
Pin-up finalist ‘not your girly girl’
Pin-up finalist ‘not your girly girl’
Vintage style never goes out of fashion, Bozenka Raich, of Albert Town, says.
Check-up caught Central mayor's cancer early
Check-up caught Central mayor's cancer early
Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan will take a step back from his official duties while he undergoes treatment for prostate cancer.
NZDF parachuting exercise grounded by low cloud, rain
NZDF parachuting exercise grounded by low cloud, rain
Central Otago’s stop-start summer has temporarily grounded a New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) parachute training exercise.
Ukulele finding its place, devotees say
Ukulele finding its place, devotees say
Tiny Tim has a lot to answer for, one of the organisers of the Lauder Ukulele Festival says.
Heritage goes on display to the public
Heritage goes on display to the public
Two historic Central Otago properties were showcased at open homes on Sunday — but neither was for sale.
Craft beer festival works well in sun
Craft beer festival works well in sun
Enjoying the atmosphere at the 8th Central Otago Craft Beer Festival at Pioneer Park in Alexandra are Hannah Botting (left) and Caitlin Shanks, both of Balclutha.
Chance to show off restorations
Chance to show off restorations
Vintage vehicle enthusiast Nevin Gough showed off a bright red and shiny piece of family history at the Roxburgh Classic Car Show and Shine on Saturday.
Scheduled power cut not happening hurt business
Scheduled power cut not happening hurt business
Roxburgh businesses have been left outraged and out of pocket by an Aurora Energy scheduled maintenance outage that never happened.
Read more