Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Area war memorial proposed

    Tom Enright is on a quest to honour the past in his ancestral home.

    The Mosgiel man is proposing to erect a war memorial as a tribute to members of the St Bathans and Cambrian communities who have fought on behalf of New Zealand.

    He felt the project was long overdue and given the intertwined history of the two communities it made sense to work together.

    Mr Enright has investigated design costs and site options for the memorial and is now calling upon members of the communities to have their say.

    The present proposal is for a 3.1m stone obelisk with polished faces to display all the names, set into a base of local stone opposite the old prison house in St Bathans.

    The cost of the memorial was about $50,000 but there was a target of $80,000, to cover ongoing maintenance.

    Mr Enright recognised alternative options to the design and site might be preferred by the public and was keen to hear people’s ideas.

    These would be fairly considered on their merits, he said.

    Although Mr Enright no longer lives in St Bathans, he still has strong ties to the area.

    "My ancestral family home was in St Bathans and we still have a house in the area," he said.

    "My grandfather was one of the early settlers."

     - Shannon Thomson

    Mr Enright took on the war memorial project after the death of his sister Mary Blyth (nee Enright) two years ago.

    "Nowhere as a community gives due honour to our war people so she started off collecting names and when she passed on I sort of inherited it," he said.

