Armed police at the corner of Corigall Rd and White Rd this afternoon. Photo: Tom Kitchin

Police are continuing to respond to reports of a person with a firearm in Omakau, Central Otago this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said armed officers were called to the rural scene after 3pm.

Police are advising local residents to be aware of the increased police presence in the area as the incident is thought to be ongoing.

No other information was available at this time.

- Tom Kitchin