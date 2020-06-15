Monday, 15 June 2020

Aurora apologises for power outages in cold weather

    Homes and businesses in Arrowtown and Arthurs Point were without power for a few hours on Saturday.

    A media spokeswoman for Aurora Energy said about 2000 customers were affected, just before 9.30am.

    "Crews patrolled the line and power was restored to all customers at 10.56am."

    The cause of the fault was unknown, she said.

    Power was also restored to Clyde and surrounding areas, which were affected by an outage for several hours yesterday.

    Aurora apologised on its Facebook page, noting the outage coincided with particularly cold weather.

    Clyde had its coldest June morning since 1978.

