Back in the swing of things

Photo: Julie Asher

Charlie and Janet Leith, of Blenheim, prepare for the Roxburgh Golf Club’s annual sponsored tournament on Tuesday.

The couple were Roxburgh club members in the 1970-’80s before moving to Blenheim.

Visiting family in Central Otago gave them the chance to play in the sponsored tournament for the first time since leaving the area.

A full field of 112 from as far away as Auckland flocked to play in the annual holiday 4BBB Stableford tournament at the Roxburgh Golf Club.

Dubbed the Hidden Gem, the small club hosts the tournament every year on December 27.

Many players were holidaying in the Central Otago area and took the opportunity to compete.

An on-course barbecue and meal afterwards helped keep players going.

Everyone who played received a prize.

By Julie Asher