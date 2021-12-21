Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Beanies made for newborns

    Clyde Primary pupil Elsie Anderson (9) with beanies she made for babies at Queen Mary Hospital.PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON
    As schools throughout the region wrapped up for the year, Clyde Primary School pupils were winding up a labour of love.

    A science unit on insulation earlier in the year led to an act of generosity from the year 5 pupils.

    The pupils spent the year learning to crochet merino beanies for newborn babies at Queen Mary Hospital.

    Clyde Primary School year 4 and 5 teacher Alistair Banks said the idea came about after he saw a post on Facebook about a shortage of beanies for the babies, and it fitted well as a practical application for the class’ learning.

    Touch Yarns in Clyde supplied merino wool for the beanies and the pupils — and Mr Banks set about learning to crochet.

    Nine-year-old Elsie Anderson, who had some crocheting experience, was tasked with teaching the class to make the beanies with help from teacher aide Marlen Dixon.

    "In the beginning it was a bit overwhelming with the whole class but I liked it with a group and I learnt quite a lot too," Elsie said.

    Pupils worked throughout the year perfecting their skills and creating the beanies.

    Once finished, the beanies were capped off with a photo of their maker and a note for the baby’s mother, and sent to the hospital last week.

    shannon.thomson@odt.co.nz

     

     

