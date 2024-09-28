Big crowd enjoys Blossom Festival parade

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A big crowd lined Centennial Ave to watch the 67th Alexandra Blossom Festival parade today.

Saturday's events began with the float parade, including big trucks and marching bands at 11.45am, before crowds poured into Pioneer Park for a party.

Food, drink, market stalls and entertainment were on offer.

Festival committee chairwoman Sharleen Stirling-Lindsay said the turnout was amazing.

"Couldn't have got better weather.

"I'm pleased with the sunshine, all the people, the float and florry entries."

While attendance numbers had not been confirmed yet, this year's festival numbers were on track to surpass 2023's, she believed.

"People have come out."

Officially opened on Wednesday night, the Blossom Festival has been running all week with the Blossom Drive signs going up on Monday and the Senior Queen being crowned on Tuesday.

The biggest ever number of contestants lined up at Linger and Die to race up to the iconic Alexandra clock and back again on Friday.