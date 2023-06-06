Black ice, fog on Central roads

Another cold morning has brought warnings of black ice and poor visibility for drivers in Central Otago and Queenstown.

A Queenstown Lakes District Council spokesman said road temperatures were sitting at -2 to -5, with Crown Range Rd as cold as -9.

Such cold road temperatures bring black ice and QLDC has been out gritting danger spots.

There is also fog in Alexandra, Cromwell and up towards Wānaka, adding to the dangerous driving conditions.

Danseys Pass Rd is once again restricted to 4WD access only from the gates past the Danseys Pass Hotel due to snow and ice.

Shepherds Flat Rd is closed between RN 83 and RNZ 162 due to a large fallen poplar tree across the road.

The mountain passes remain open but extra care is advised, especially on Lindis Pass.