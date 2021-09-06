Monday, 6 September 2021

Blaze destroys historic Ophir bed and breakfast

    By Jared Morgan and Daisy Hudson
    The blaze destroyed the historic Ophir building. Photo: Jared Morgan
    An historic Central Otago villa has been destroyed in a fire this morning.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews were called to The Bank, a historic bed and breakfast in Ophir at 8.30am.

    The fire at the Swindon St property was well involved and the focus was on protecting surrounding structures, the spokesman said. 

    A reporter at the scene said the blaze had completely gutted the villa. It was still smouldering just before 10am, but was largely contained.

    The roof had collapsed.

    There were four appliances at the scene and firefighters were battling strong winds.

    The Bank in Swindon St. Photo: Google Maps
    The fire spread to a shed on the property, but a small cottage on the property was unaffected.

    An owner was home at the time the fire started and managed to get herself and her pets out.

