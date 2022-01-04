'Blood and gore of playground accidents' a draw

Recently retired nurse Helen Smith says she is spending a lot more time playing golf these days. PHOTO: TRACIE BARRETT

Former nurse Helen Smith has been spending more time on her local golf course in Clyde lately, but has not yet become fully accustomed to retirement.

Mrs Smith (nee Macdonald) left Dunstan Hospital on November 5, having spent the past 40 years working as an enrolled nurse in Vincent Ward and in outpatients.

She also spent five or six months on a working holiday in Australia, ‘‘just to prove to myself that I could work outside of Dunstan’’, she said.

As a girl, she always wanted to be a nurse.

‘‘I kind of liked the blood and gore of playground accidents,’’ she said, with a laugh.

‘‘It’s something I always wanted to do.’’

She was often asked what her favourite aspect of nursing was but found it a difficult question to answer.

‘‘There’s many facets to nursing — just generally helping people.

‘‘It’s a team effort — it’s not a one-person effort.’’

It was very important to be able to leave work at work, Mrs Smith said.

‘‘Patients are not my family and I don’t have ownership of their illness.’’

She started her career at the age of 17 as a nurse aide at Cromwell Hospital then moved to Cherry Farm Hospital in Dunedin as a trainee psychiatric nurse but found its training programme did not suit her.

She then went to Hokitika to train in what at the time was called community nursing, where she met her future husband, Graeme.

Much had changed in the time she had worked in nursing, in terms of technology, staffing and training, she said.

In her early days, when nurses administered intravenous fluids, ‘‘we had glass bottles, one feeding the other’’.

‘‘We had no machinery at all back in the ’60s.’’

When she first started nursing, ‘‘you wouldn’t have had a male nurse in there’’, but now male nurses were more common.

Nurses also had to be ‘‘more tech-savvy’’ now than previously, and nurses now had to complete a three-year degree plus a graduate year, Mrs Smith said.

As for her future plans, the keen golfer also has an e-bike and often rides to Alexandra and back to meet people for coffee.

She is eagerly waiting for international borders to reopen so that

she can visit her son, daughter-in-law and 13-year-old granddaughter in Australia, and plans to spend more time visiting her daughter, son-in-law and 8-year-old granddaughter in Sumner.

‘‘But I haven’t actually developed any new hobbies,’’ she said.

‘‘I haven’t been retired for long enough to even think about developing any new hobbies.’’

