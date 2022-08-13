Blossom Festival Senior Queen nominations open

Nominations are now open for the 2022 Alexandra Blossom Festival Senior Queen Competition, organised by the Clyde and Districts Lions Club. Pictured are Lions Club members (from left) Sue Noble-Adams, Denise Sanders, Fiona Walker-Roud and Colleen Grieve. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

Nominations for the 2022 Alexandra Blossom Festival Senior Queen Competition are now open.

The contest has been a fixture of the festival since 1996 and celebrates senior women in the community and their contribution.

Last year, the Clyde and Districts Lions Club picked up the baton to run the competition when the founding committee stepped down after 25 years.

The cancellation of last year’s festival and events because of Covid-19 meant the competition could not proceed, but the foundations were laid for this year's event.

Clyde and Districts Lions representative Sue Noble-Adams, herself a former Senior Queen entrant, said preparations were under way and she encouraged clubs and individuals to nominate women over 65 who had contributed to their communities.

The event was about the women having a "fun experience," she said.

"It’s not about beauty or fashion, it’s a way to say thank you, a recognition of what they’ve done in the community," she said.

Nominees would enjoy a high tea at Olivers in Clyde to meet the judges on September 13 and the crowning of the Senior Queen would take place at the Alexandra District Club on September 20.

Alexandra Blossom Festival event manager Martin McPherson said he was excited to see the competition return for the 2022 festival.

"The Senior Queen has been a cornerstone event of the festival for more than two decades, and we are excited for it to continue into a new chapter."

Staff Reporter