Body confirmed as missing Roxburgh man

Rian Williamson. Photo supplied

Police have confirmed that a body found in the Clutha River this week was that of missing Roxburgh man Rian Williamson.

Members of the public found the body in the river below Roxburgh on Monday, several days after he had last been seen.

Police said they would continue to make enquiries on behalf of the coroner, "who will release their findings in due course".

"While Police managed the search for Rian, the support and expertise we received from our partner organisations, including Coastguard, Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) and the local Roxburgh community volunteers was both overwhelming and significant," Sergeant Derek Ealson said.

"We know many of those involved in these organisations are volunteers who took time off from their paid employment to look for Rian and we want to take the opportunity to say thank you - both on behalf of Police, Rian's family

and the community."

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Rian at this difficult time," Coastguard Clyde President James Robinson said.

"Although it's not the outcome we had hoped for, I’d like to extend my thanks to the many volunteers across the region who gave up their own time to help bring Rian back to his family."