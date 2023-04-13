Boil water notice for Patearoa, conserve water in Ranfurly

People should boil all water used for drinking, washing, and preparing food, preparing baby formula and for cleaning teeth. Photo: Getty Images

A boil water notice has been issued for Patearoa due to a concern over the chlorine level at the treatment plant, while in Ranfurly a conserve water notice is in place, as dirty water can't be treated following heavy rain.

The Central Otago District Council said in a statement just after 3pm today that the water treatment plant was operating as normal, but there were issues maintaining a stable chlorine level.

People should boil water from now on until further notice.

"We are operating at a safe level of chlorine at this stage, but the water team is working to identify what is causing the fluctuating levels.

"The boil water notice is being put in place to ensure safe water for the community while we work to fix the problem."

The council asked that people boil all water used for drinking, washing, and preparing food, preparing baby formula and for cleaning teeth.

A tanker for drinking water will be located at the pub, 80 Patearoa Rd, from about 3pm.

"We’re putting the word out there, but you can help by tagging, sharing and letting your neighbours and friends know - anyone you think may not see notices online or via text, app or hear the radio messaging."

For more information about boil water notices (including frequently asked questions and a flyer produced for food businesses with advice from our Environmental Health team), head to: www.codc.govt.nz/bwns

Ranfurly residents asked to conserve water

The council has also issued a conserve water notice for Ranfurly following high rainfall.

In a statement at 6pm, the council said due to the rain in the last two days the water was dirty, and the treatment plant could not treat the source water.

"We are operating off the reservoir storage, so please conserve water now."

The council said it would provide an update on Friday.