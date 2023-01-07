Books not wanted

It seems there are some books you just cannot give away.

As the Alexandra Rotary annual book sale wrapped up this week the left-overs were consigned to their fate.

Organising committee member Kevin McKenzie said despite an average price of $3 for novels, and everything sold at half price on the final day, some did not sell.

The more than 20 copies of Fifty Shades of Grey left at the end of the sale had all been permanently disposed of but other books would stored for next year, Mr McKenzie said.

The club had made around $27,500 during the sale, about $1000 more than last year and close to their best ever.

Part of the proceeds from this year’s sale would go to the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust, and the balance would go to other Rotary projects, mostly for young people, he said.