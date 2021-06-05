Boost for ambulance services

Ambulance services in Central Otago have received a boost, thanks to a funding injection from the Central Lakes Trust.

St John has been awarded a grant of $219,379 towards new ambulances in the region and general manager community engagement south Craig Stockdale said the organisation was "extremely grateful" to the trust for the funding.

"St John ambulance relies on generous donations and fundraising for new ambulances, and life-saving equipment, and support from organisations such as Central Lakes Trust and donations from the public of New Zealand help keep ambulances on the road."

The grant is significant but pales in comparison to the lion’s share of $1.75million, granted to the Central Otago Queenstown Trail Network Trust, the fourth instalment of a five-year grant commitment.

A total of $4.73million of the $9.60million 2021-22 grants budget was approved at the first board meeting of the 2021-22 financial year.

A number of grants were awarded, including $200,000 to the Cosy Homes Charitable Trust insulation programme, a Wakatipu Youth Trust operational grant of $186,170, Kahu Youth operational grant of $186,069, Sport Otago’s Swim Safe programme received $140,987, and an operational grant to the Salvation Army of $131,820.

