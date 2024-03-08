Bullying claims over council push

Cromwell Community Board chairwoman Anna Harrison makes an impassioned plea at the Central Otago District Council meeting last week to stop the proposal to reduce community boards’ authority to act without council oversight. PHOTO: THE NEWS

History lessons, accusations of bullying by councillors and claims of indecent haste flew around the Central Otago District Council chamber last week.

A report to the council proposing reduced delegated authority for the council’s four community boards brought about 25 people to the public gallery including a former Central Otago District councillor and past and present community board members.

Central Otago has community boards in Teviot Valley and the Maniototo as well as Vincent and Cromwell. Each board has at least one member on the district council.

Council chief executive Peter Kelly proposed a review of the boards’ delegated authority — including their ability to spend without council oversight in areas such as maintaining and upgrading community centres, public halls and museums as well as parks and cemeteries.

The proposal was included in the agenda for the community boards’ first meeting this year.

Community boards meet throughout the month which left them between three weeks and — for Teviot Valley — three days to make a written submission to the council.

Cromwell Community Board chairwoman Anna Harrison told the meeting she was concerned the decision had been predetermined and said there had been inflammatory behaviour by councillors towards board members to persuade them to fall into line.

"The behaviour has been described to me as angry, dismissive and bullying."

The cart was before the horse — there needed to be a discussion about what should be managed by the council across the whole district (districtisation) before delegations were discussed as the first would inform the latter, she said.

Former Central Otago District councillor Shirley Calvert said responsibilities and delegations should be reviewed but not with such speed and lack of consultation.

Former Cromwell Community Board member Robin Dicey said the haste with which the process was being pursued needed to be explained.

"It looks underhand."

Mr Dicey’s son James, who was involved in the Cromwell group Stop the Asset Grab, said he was concerned there had been no digging into the history of the delegated authorities and why they were set up the way they were.

Cromwell did not want to join CODC but was forced to as part of the local government reorganisation in 1989, he said.

Cromwell Community Board member Bob Scott asked if the [Maniototo and Vincent] community boards had made a wise and reasoned decision.

Vincent Community Board deputy chairman Jayden Cromb was unable to attend the meeting, but had prepared a written statement to be read during the public forum.

After a lengthy debate a majority of the councillors voted to delay the delegations discussion until after consultation later in the year about districtisation and that the discussions would be concluded this year.

Councillor Stu Duncan was unhappy with the outcome and he and Cr Tracey Paterson voted against the decision.

"You are just kicking the can down the street," he said.

Maniototo and Vincent Community Boards accepted the initial proposal with little discussion.

However one elected member told The News there was not unanimous support for the move as suggested.

Vincent Community Board chairman Jayden Cromb said at the VCB meeting on January 23, he believed the board was just accepting the report and its significance and there would be an ongoing internal conversation.

He was unable to attend the council meeting last week but it was agreed he could prepare a statement to be read during the public forum.

It was also sent to councillors prior to the meeting.

Due to the large number of submitters, Mr Cromb’s statement was not read.

In it he urged district councillors to ensure they were fully informed of the impacts of such a decision across the district, including the long-term financial impacts for the larger wards Vincent and Cromwell, and the function community boards would take on.

"The report before you appears like any normal policy change, but this is anything but normal for this district.

"You are being asked to fundamentally change the structure of local government in Central Otago, with a lack of information, or understanding of the long-term impacts," Mr Cromb said.

He disagreed with the view the status quo did not align with the Local Government Act, as this report stated.

"The law is clear boards can have powers delegated to them by councils, but cannot own land, or employ staff, all things that have never happened.

"Do we have a greater influence than others? Yes, but that still appears to align with the Act, and honestly, how isn’t that good for representation and local democracy?"