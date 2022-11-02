Call-out to stuck 4WD

A helicopter was called after an emergency beacon was activated when a four-wheel drive vehicle got stuck in Central Otago yesterday.

A spokesman from the Rescue Co-ordination Centre New Zealand said staff responded to a personal locator beacon activation in the vicinity of Old Dunstan Rd in Poolburn about 1pm.

A four-wheel drive vehicle had got stuck and its occupants had activated the beacon.

A helicopter was sent but was stood down when the occupants managed to free themselves, the spokesman said.