Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Call-out to stuck 4WD

    A helicopter was called after an emergency beacon was activated when a four-wheel drive vehicle got stuck in Central Otago yesterday.

    A spokesman from the Rescue Co-ordination Centre New Zealand said staff responded to a personal locator beacon activation in the vicinity of Old Dunstan Rd in Poolburn about 1pm.

    A four-wheel drive vehicle had got stuck and its occupants had activated the beacon.

    A helicopter was sent but was stood down when the occupants managed to free themselves, the spokesman said.

     

