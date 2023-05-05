Friday, 5 May 2023

Car and motorcycle collide in Clyde

    Emergency services have responded to a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Hazlett St, in Clyde.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesman said fire crews were called to the scene at 11:39am today.

    Two fire appliances from Alexandra and one from Clyde responded. One support vehicle from Clyde also attended.

    The spokesman said it appeared to be a "low-impact" collision and that everyone at the scene was in " fairly good condition."

    - Ruby Shaw

