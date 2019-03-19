Cars collide near Alexandra

A person has moderate injuries after two cars collided near Alexandra this morning.

Emergency services attended the scene on State Highway, 8 between Alexandra-Fruitlands Rd and Waikaia Bush Rd, a police spokesman said.

Police were notified at 9.57am and there was no road block, they said.

St John spokesperson Gerard Campbell said the injured person was being transported to the Alexandra Medical Centre.

No details about other car occupants or the injured person were available.