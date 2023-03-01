Central Otago council boss quits

Sanchia Jacobs

Sanchia Jacobs has quit as the chief executive of the Central Otago District Council.

Ms Jacobs, who has been chief executive since 2018, was reappointed to the role last year with a contract stretching to 2025.

She is moving to engineering consultancy Beca firm as its local government director and will remain in Alexandra.

The decision to resign "had not been an easy one", she said.

"I have loved my time leading CODC, and the last five years have been an enormous privilege.

"Although I was not actively looking for a new opportunity, when this one was presented to me, I knew it was a good fit, aligned perfectly, and that it was the right time for me."

Sanchia said her tenure with CODC had been "one of the most challenging and rewarding jobs of her career".

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan was saddened to accept the resignation.

"Sanchia has been an exceptional leader of the management side of council, bringing an energy and vision to the organisation that will have impact for years after her departure.

"She has also brought to the role a wider world view that has been absolutely invaluable as we negotiate the difficult reform processes councils are going through."

Ms Jacobs had given three-months’ notice with a final end date to be agreed.