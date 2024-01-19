Central Otago hit by widespread power cut

More than 8000 customers are without power after a widespread outage in Central Otago this morning.

Aurora Energy is reporting an unplanned power outage which began at 9.03am.

The cut is affecting more than 8000 power users — 1030 around Clyde and 6949 around Alexandra, Aurora communications manager Lisa Gloag said this morning.

Townships and areas affected include Alexandra, Clyde, Cromwell Gorge, Fruitlands, Ida Valley, Omakau, Ophir, Roxburgh and St Bathans.

The Aurora website is overloaded and working slowly as people check for information about the outage.

The power cut brought office and retail workers out on the street in central Alexandra, checking their phones.

Ms Gloag said the faults were being investigated and no timeframe was known yet for restoring power to the region.