Central Otago Mayor joins Three Waters working group

Tim Cadogan. Photo: ODT files

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan has been appointed to the working group on Three Waters, Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced yesterday.

Public sector adviser Doug Martin will head up the working group as its independent chairman.

Ms Mahuta said the Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability would have 20 members, with Mr Martin joined by nine mayors, nine iwi/ Maori representatives and the chairman of the Central and Local Government Three Waters steering committee, Brian Hanna.

he group would be tasked with recommending a stronger approach to representation, governance and accountability of the new water entities.

Its terms of reference give bottom lines required by ministers. These include. —

- That the entities retain balance sheet separation, which would give them the ability to borrow sufficient sums to meet infrastructure needs.

- Giving effect to the Crown’s Treaty of Waitangi obligations, including enabling iwi/Maori to have rights and mechanisms of influence.

- Ensuring good governance and board selection processes based on merit and competence.

- Ensuring each entity remains in public ownership.

Mr Martin is a former deputy state services commissioner and helped design the State Sector Act 1988.

Along with Mr Cadogan, other mayors to join the group include Phil Goff (Auckland), Jason Smith (Kaipara), Garry Webber (Western Bay of Plenty), Neil Holdom (New Plymouth), Campbell Barry (Lower Hutt), Rachel Reese (Nelson), Lianne Dalziel (Christchurch) and Lyn Patterson (Masterton).

Ms Mahuta said she was confident the group would bring diverse and representative perspectives to the table.

The group must report back to the minister by March 7.