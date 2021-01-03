Sunday, 3 January 2021

Central urged to conserve water, portaloos for Naseby, Patearoa

    Photo: Central Otago District Council
    Central Otago residents and visitors are being told to conserve water, with reservoirs "extremely low" due to the heavy rain.

    The order applies to Naseby, Patearoa, Ranfurly and Omakau.

    A spokeswoman for the Central Otago District Council said to hold off on filling the sink to wash dishes and don't do laundry. 

    Flushing toilets in Naseby and Patearoa was not advised and portaloos were being sent to the townships this morning.

    They will be located in Naseby at the camping ground and by the public toilets in Derwent St, and in Patearoa outside the pub.

    Tankers with fresh drinking water are at the camping ground and Derwent St at the public toilets in Naseby.

    In Pateroa, tankers are at the  intersection of Churnside and McSkimming Road (near the start of the walking trail/toilet).

    The council said due to dirty rivers from heavy rainfall, the council could not treat the water.

    "We are going off what is left in the reservoirs for these supplies.  We need you to conserve water to reduce the chances of us needing to issue boil water notices. 

    "So delay the laundry for a day or two, let the dishes pile up a little, "if it's yellow let it mellow".  If everyone does their bit to cut back, it'll make a difference."

    The council said contractors are working to get the water back on.

     

