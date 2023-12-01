Chance to connect cultures

One of the waka ama rests on the shore of Lake Dunstan. PHOTO CREDIT: RUBY SHAW

Two newly-blessed waka ama will provide an opportunity for Central Otago residents to engage in Māori culture while also honing their teamwork skills and physical fitness.

A blessing of the waka ama was conducted on the shores of Lake Dunstan recently, accompanied by waiata and karakia.

About 50 people were present as two six-seater waka ama, named Sweet Kōura and Tuna kuwharuwharu, were carried into the lake.

Waka ama — comprised of a canoe (waka) and an outrigger (ama) to stabilise the vessel — are the traditional mode of transport in the Pacific Islands.

A national body for the sport, Waka Ama New Zealand, was established in 1987 and the sport has since grown rapidly, particularly in secondary schools.

Uruuruwhenua Health kaiwhakahaere/chief executive Mel Kuiti said seeing the waka ama on the water was "beautiful".

"It meant a lot ... I know what it means to the community and all of the people who are really keen to get in there."

Securing waka ama had been a goal of the organisation for some time but costs were a major barrier, she said.

This year, Uruuruwhenua Health was approached by Dunstan High School, which was also interested in establishing a waka ama programme.

By Ruby Shaw