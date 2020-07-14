Choppers sent to landslip in Cromwell Gorge

Helicopters are on their way with monsoon buckets to a landslip which has closed a southbound lane on the Cromwell-Clyde Road on State Highway 8.

Police were advised of the slip at 9.54am today which occurred near the intersection of State Highway 8B.

There was still movement in the slip and engineers were on the scene.

At 11.58am, helicopters were sent to the scene from Queenstown, a police spokeswoman told the ODT.

She was unsure which authority had notified police.

It's not known yet how many helicopters are involved.

"Traffic is still getting past, one vehicle at a time," she said.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the slip is at the intersection between SH8 and SH8B, which is at the entrance to Cromwell.