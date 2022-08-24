Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Clyde-Alex road race on

    The forecast looks good for New Zealand’s longest-running road race, the Clyde-to-Alexandra event this Saturday.

    Race organiser Bill Godsall said not only was it the country’s longest-running 10km race, but it was one of only a few 10km road races left.

    In its 53rd year, it is the major fundraiser for the Alexandra Harriers & Walkers Club.

    Covid-19 scuttled the 2020 event and caused last year’s race to be postponed and numbers reduced.

    Mr Godsall said there were just over 100 racers registered so far but he hoped to get at least 100 more.

    Entries would be open on the day.

    The event includes walking races as well as running, and the children’s 2km and 4km off-road events are back this year.

    By Tracie Barrett

     

