Clyde teen found safe and well

    Caitlin Blanch had been missing since Tuesday morning. Photo: supplied
    Clyde teenager Caitlin Blanch has been found safe and well.

    The 17-year-old had been missing from her home since 8am on Tuesday after last being seen getting off a school bus in Alexandra.

    Police confirmed that she was found this afternoon in the Alexandra area.

    The search resumed today due to fresh electronic data being gathered after police had suspended the physical search yesterday.

    Approximately 35 police and LandSAR volunteer searchers scoured an area from Alexandra towards Omakau today.

    Caitlin would be medically assessed as a precaution, but was safe and well, police said in a statement.

    ‘‘Police, on behalf of her family, would like to request privacy at this time.’’

    Yesterday, police and Search and Rescue volunteers called off the search after it had been going for 72 hours.

    But this morning police updated that it had "recommenced today based on further information gathered".

    That information "relates to further analysis of electronic data", a spokesperson said.

    - By Molly Houseman and NZ Herald 

