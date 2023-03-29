Cold front delivers first snowfall of the year

Summer has left the building as the first taste of winter made itself known yesterday.

Temperatures plummeted as a cold snap hit the region, snow falling in parts of Central Otago.

A flock of sheep stand in the snow in the Ida Valley near Oturehua yesterday. PHOTOS: RUBY SHAW

A light dusting of snow covered hills around Roxburgh, Alexandra, Wanaka and Queenstown while in the Maniototo, snow settled in the Ida Valley and Naseby township.

The Danseys Pass Rd was closed at the gates past the hotel because of the ice and snow.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said a cold front started moving across the South Island on Monday and was set to continue into today.

The fire danger sign outside of Naseby.

"We’re expecting snowfalls at least in the mountainous areas — but also in the lower and sort of eastern parts of the South Island we could see the snow level going down to about 400 to 700 metres, which is the first snowfall of the year reaching those levels."

As well as this, there would be a “sharp southerly change" and strong winds along the eastern coastline, Ms Makgabutlane said.

By Ruby Shaw