Community board gives tick to promotions grants

Grants totalling more than $20,000 from two applications have been approved by the Cromwell Community Board.

At a meeting in Cromwell on Monday board members considered two promotions grant applications in the current funding round requesting a total of $23,613.

The larger of the two applications, from the Cromwell and Districts Promotions Group for $21,373, was earmarked for contractors, advertising and operational costs.

Group chairwoman Carolyn Murray told the meeting during the public forum that securing that type of funding was difficult as sponsors were more likely to focus on events and they were "not so much glory items".

The second application, for $2240 from the Cromwell and Districts Community Arts Trust, was for its Chamber Music Series and centred on advertising and promotions plus sound and light for four chamber music concerts planned for this year.

A report prepared by Central Otago District Council media and marketing manager Alison Mason said there was $26,949 to distribute in the 2021-22 financial year and $106,219 left to distribute for the 2022-23 financial year.

Any grants approved through the funding round committing the 2022-23 financial year funds needed to be subject to the adoption of the 2022-23 annual plan, her report said.

Board members agreed to pay both grants in full.