Conserve water notice in place in Maniototo

A conserve water notice has been put in place in for Ranfurly, Patearoa and Naseby residents as heavy rain puts strain treatment facilities.

A spokeswoman from the Central Otago District Council said the area's source water was currently too dirty to treat.

The council is asking residents to reduce their water usage until further notice by taking quick showers and delaying the use of washing machines and dishwashers.

"If it's yellow let it mellow", the spokeswoman added.

Water in Naseby was still considered safe to drink and water tankers were in place as a precaution.