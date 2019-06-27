Council discusses code of conduct investigation

Victoria Bonham

A Central Otago District Council discussion over a code of conduct investigation into Cr Victoria Bonham has concluded, but neither party is commenting.

Acting chief executive Louise van der Voort said the council would ‘‘not be in a position’’ to release any information until this afternoon ‘‘at the earliest’’.

Cr Bonham, a first-term councillor, representing the Earnscleugh/ Manuherikia ward, did not reply to messages left by the Otago Daily Times.

She confirmed on Monday she was the person facing the investigation, which was listed under the ‘‘closed meeting’’ part of the agenda for yesterday’s full council meeting.